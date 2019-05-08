The Latest: Pegula, NWHL announce Beauts oversight change

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the ownership and control of the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts women’s hockey team (all times local):

The owner of the Buffalo Beauts has given control of the team back to the National Women’s Hockey League in a move that could further jeopardize the future of the only remaining women’s professional hockey league in North America.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment and the NWHL announced the decision Wednesday.

Kim Pegula, president and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, thanked both the players and staff of the Beauts and the fans for their support. Pegula says in a statement that their main goal has always been fostering the growth of women’s hockey and will keep looking for ways to successfully grow the women’s game.

The NWHL thanked Pegula Sports for overseeing the Beauts the past two seasons. Commissioner Dani Rylan says they appreciate the organization’s ongoing commitment to advance hockey at all levels.

This move comes after more than 200 players announced last week that they would not play in North America this year without what they say needs to be a single, economically viable professional league for women.