The Latest: Pegula, NWHL announce Beauts oversight change

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the ownership and control of the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts women’s hockey team (all times local):

3 p.m.

National Women’s Hockey League officials say they are pleased to take back control of the Buffalo Beauts.

The NWHL issued an additional statement after Kim Pegula, owner and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, announced the group was giving up control of the Beauts to the league.

Pegula and her husband, Terry, who also own the NHL’s Sabres and NFL’s Bills, became the NWHL’s first private owners in December 2017. Their departure places a considerable dent in the league’s budget as the NWHL tries to keep its five teams afloat for a fifth season.

The NWHL says the league looks forward to continuing its relationship with the fans in western New York.