The Latest: Coyne Schofield says NWHL isn’t long-term option

The Latest on women’s hockey players announcing boycott in demand for one league (all times Eastern):

2 p.m.

The National Women’s Hockey League is moving ahead with plans to open its fifth season with or without more than 200 players who have pledged to not compete in North America next season.

The NWHL released a statement saying it “respects the wishes of all players to consider their options,” and remains open to meeting with them to address concerns.

The five-team U.S. league then announced it has already established plans to begin next season, including increased salaries and offering a 50-50 split of revenues coming from league-level sponsorships and media rights deals.

One reason several players, including U.S. star Hilary Knight, left the NWHL was the league’s decision to cut salaries in half a little over a month into its second year of existence.

The statement, however, does make any mention of the NWHL’s previously announced plans to expand into Toronto and Montreal.

The league only noted that it reached out to players to work on establishing one pro league in North America after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League announced it was ceasing operations a little over a month ago.

Without going into detail, the NWHL also noted it has raised “significant investments.”