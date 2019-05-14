Denmark routs Britain, Latvia blanks Italy at hockey worlds

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored his fourth goal of the tournament to help Switzerland beat Austria 4-0 on Tuesday for its third straight win at the hockey world championship.

Fiala netted with 33 seconds to go in the opening period to put Switzerland ahead. Roman Josi, Philipp Kurashev and Sven Andrighetto added goals in the final period.

Reto Berra stopped 18 shots for the shutout.

Switzerland, last year’s finalist, joined Russia atop Group B in Bratislava with nine points, three more than two-time defending champion Sweden, the Czech Republic and Latvia.

Austria remains without a win.

Also, Moritz Seider, Matthias Plachta, Leon Draisaitl and Korbinian Holzer had a goal apiece for Germany to make it three victories from three with a 4-1 win over France. Germany leads Group A with nine points. Finland trails by two points in second while Canada is another point back.

Earlier, Morten Poulsen scored a hat trick as Denmark routed newcomer Britain 9-0.

Nicklas Jensen also scored twice for the Danes to improve to 2-1 in Group A. Britain, which returned to the top division for the first time in 25 years, has scored just one goal and conceded 20 in losses to Germany, Canada and Denmark.

Goaltender Ben Bowns was pulled after allowing four goals from 14 shots early in the middle period and replaced with Jackson Whistle.

Latvia also improved to 2-1 with a 3-0 victory over Italy in Group B. Roberts Bukarts, Rihards Arenis and Teodors Blugers scored for Latvia, which outshot Italy 64-15.

Italy, another newcomer, is the only team at the tournament that has yet to score a goal.