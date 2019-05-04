San Diego beats Bakersfield in 4 OTs in AHL playoff game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Max Comtois scored 4:20 into the fourth overtime early Saturday to give the San Diego Gulls a 3-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors in Game 1 of the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division final.

The teams had little time to recover with Game 2 set for Saturday night.

Playing his first game back with the Gulls after finishing his junior season with Drummondville in Quebec, Comtois beat Shane Starrett to end the fifth-longest game in AHL history after 124 minutes, 20 seconds.

Starrett finished with 53 saves, and San Diego’s Jeff Glass stopped 51 shots.

Justin Kloos and Sam Carrick also scored for San Diego, the Anaheim Ducks‘ farm club. Brad Malone and Joe Gambardella scored for Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers‘ top affiliate.