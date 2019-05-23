Rouyn-Noranda beats Halifax 4-3 in Memorial Cup

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Jakub Lauko scored with 54 seconds left to give the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies a 4-3 victory over the host Halifax Mooseheads on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup.

Halifax advanced to the tournament final Sunday on a tiebreaker after the Mooseheads, Huskies and Guelph Storm tied at 2-1 in round-robin play. Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Rouyn-Noranda will face Ontario Hockey League winner Guelph in the semifinal Friday. The Western Hockey League champion Prince Albert Raiders were eliminated Tuesday night after going 0-3.

Felix Bibeau, Joel Teasdale and William Rouleau also scored for the Huskies and Samuel Harvey made 24 saves. Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Arnaud Durandeau and Antoine Morand scored for the Mooseheads. Rouyn-Noranda beat Halifax in six games in the QMJHL final.