Harvard beats Boston U 5-2 in Beanpot consolation game

BOSTON (AP) — Frederic Gregoire scored twice and Harvard added a pair of empty-net goals to beat Boston University 5-2 on Monday night in the Beanpot consolation game.

Reilly Walsh and John Marino had two assists apiece, and Michael Lackey stopped 24 shots for the Crimson (13-7-3).

Patrick Curry and Gabriel Chabot scored and Vinnie Purpura made 34 saves for the Terriers (11-13-3) in the annual matchup of the area’s four college hockey powers. BU has won the most Beanpot titles — 30 of 66 — but it has the longest current drought of any of the four schools, last winning in 2015.

Boston College played No. 14 Northeastern in the championship later Monday night.

After a scoreless first period, Gregoire gave Harvard the lead midway through the second. The Crimson made it 2-0 with about four minutes left in the second when Walsh, knocked off his skates in the slot, managed to slide the puck over to Jack Badini, who beat Purpura.