Goalie Katie Burt gets the win as the US tops Canada 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hayley Scamurra scored in the third period, leading the United States to a 3-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday night in Game 4 of their Rivalry Series.

Dani Cameranesi and Hilary Knight also scored for the American. Jocelyne Larocque scored for Canada.

Katie Burt, making her first start in more than a year, recorded the win in net for the Americans.

The teams were playing for the second time in three nights after Canada got its first win of the series with a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday. The U.S. opened the series with a 4-1 win in Hartford, Connecticut, and a 2-1 win in Moncton, New Brunswick, in December.

U.S. coach Bob Corkum did some line juggling after Monday’s loss, and his speedy new combination of Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker and Cameranesi was especially dangerous.

The trio combined to open the scoring at 8:19 of the first period. After a shot by Decker bounced off the end boards, Cameranesi bounced the puck off the back of the skate of Canadian goalie Emerance Maschmeyer and into the net.

Three minutes and 21 seconds later, Canada evened the score. From behind the goal line, Melodie Daoust fed the puck to Jocelyne Larocque, who beat Burt high on the blocker side.

The 22-year-old Burt made her first start for the U.S. since a 4-3 loss in a Rivalry Series game in Toronto in Feb. 2019. Nicole Hensley started in the loss in Victoria.

The teams remained deadlocked through the second period, trading power-play opportunities for much of the middle frame. After 40 minutes, Canada was 0 for 5 with the man advantage, while the U.S. was 0 for 3.

The Americans took a 2-1 lead with 12:07 left in the third when Scamurra beat Maschmeyer high to her stick side off a feed from Knight from behind the net.

Knight added an empty-netter to seal the win with 1:50 left to play.

Troy Ryan, who took over as Canada’s head coach in January, kept his lines the same on Wednesday after getting the win two days earlier in his first game behind the bench. Canada’s only change came in net, where Maschmeyer took over for Ann-Renee Desbiens.

The series wraps up Saturday in Anaheim, California.