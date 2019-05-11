Swiss thrash Italy, Denmark beat France at ice hockey worlds

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Germany star forward Leon Draisaitl scored a goal on the way to a 3-1 victory over Britain on Saturday in a return for the British team to the world hockey championship after 25 years.

It took the Germans almost 40 minutes to beat goaltender Ben Bowns. Moritz Seider scored the opening goal with 39 seconds remaining in the middle period in the Group A game in Kosice.

Mike Hammond scored an unassisted tying goal early in the final period, exploiting Draisaitl’s blunder behind his own goal, the first goal for Britain in the top division since 1994.

The goals from Yasin Ehliz on a power play and another by Draisaitl settled the game midway through the last frame.

In Group B in Bratislava, Latvia rallied from a goal down to top Austria 5-2.

Earlier Saturday, Kevin Fiala scored a hat trick and added an assist as Switzerland thrashed Italy 9-0 in their first game.

It was Switzerland’s biggest victory over Italy at the worlds.

Last year’s finalist, Switzerland, didn’t waste time and took control with four goals in the opening period in the Group B game.

Fiala opened the scoring with a backhand on a breakaway 77 seconds in, followed by Gregory Hofmann, Lino Martschini and Vincent Praplan.

Fiala added his second in the second period and completed his hat trick on a power play in the third.

Simon Moser, Romain Loeffel and Nico Hischier also scored.

Goaltender Reto Berra stopped 19 shots for the shutout.

In Group A, Frederik Storm scored the winner for Denmark to prevail over France 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Later, host Slovakia faces Finland in Group A while the Czech Republic plays Norway in Group B.