Boston College signs hockey coach York to extension

Boston College head coach Jerry York calls to his players during the first period of the NCAA hockey Beanpot tournament championship game against Northeastern in Boston, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has signed hockey coach Jerry York to a contract extension.

The school said Monday that the five-time NCAA champion received a multiyear deal. It did not elaborate.

York is college hockey’s winningest coach with 1,063 career victories heading into Monday night’s Beanpot championship game against Northeastern. It is his 25th season in Chestnut Hill. He has won four NCAA titles at his alma mater and also led Bowling Green to the 1984 championship.

Boston College has 21 alumni in the NHL, with 15 player selected in the first round of the NHL draft. Nine of his former players have won the Stanley Cup.