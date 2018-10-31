Bertuzzi’s late goal powers Red Wings over Blue Jackets 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi poked in a rebound off Sergei Bobrovsky’s stick with 3:24 left in the game after the Blue Jackets had scored three goals in the period to tie the score. Dylan Larkin got an empty-net goal — his second tally of the night — with 43 seconds left to cap the scoring and give Detroit its second straight win after losing nine of first 11.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Rasmussen got his first NHL goal and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Red Wings, who snapped the Blue Jackets’ two-game winning streak.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who made his third straight start, had a horrific 13½ minutes, giving up three goals on Detroit’s first seven shots. He was replaced after the third goal by Bobrovsky, who settled things down but gave up the game-winner. Bobrovsky finished with 23 saves.

Josh Anderson, Markus Nutivaara and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings took full advantage of an early power play. Rasmussen scored 1:06 into the game when he beat Korpisalo from the slot, with former Blue Jacket Thomas Vanek getting the assist on a smooth pass out from behind the goal line.

Detroit’s second goal came on a breakdown of the Blue Jackets’ special teams. With Columbus on a power play, the puck got loose into the Red Wings’ zone, and Larkin carried it past a sprawling Seth Jones and got the short-handed goal between Korpisalo’s pads.

Mantha made it 3-0 on a 2-on-1 rush to chase Korpisalo.

After a scoreless second period, the Blue Jackets took over.

Anderson got his sixth goal of the year early in third when he whiffed on a first try but a got a second chance to beat Howard from the doorstep.

Nutivaara got his first goal of the year, and Dubois tied the game just over a minute later when he found a sliver between the post and Howard’s stick side.

NOTES: Detroit F Andreas Athanasiou and F Frans Nielsen did not play because of undisclosed injuries suffered in the win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. … Vanek returned to Columbus for the first time since signing a free-agent contract on July 1. He had 15 points in 19 games for the Blue Jackets last season. Vanek got his 400th NHL assist on Rasmussen’s goal. … Columbus has given up the first goal in six of the last seven games. … Detroit won for the first time in the last eight games against Columbus going back to Dec. 6, 2016.

UP NEXT

Detroit: Hosts New Jersey on Thursday.

Columbus: Begins a three-game West Coast swing against San Jose on Thursday.