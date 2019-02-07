The Latest: USA Gymnastics meeting called ‘frustrating’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a creditors’ meeting on USA Gymnastics’ bankruptcy filing (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Three women who are suing USA Gymnastics over alleged sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar expressed frustration with its chief financial officer’s lack of answers during a meeting on the group’s bankruptcy proceedings.

USA Gymnastics filed for Chapter 11 protection in December. During a Thursday creditors meeting, three Nassar accusers who are members of the creditors’ committee questioned the Indianapolis-based group’s CFO about its assets, insurance policies and its liabilities in claims filed by women who accused Nassar of abuse.

Scott Shollenbarger replied that USA Gymnastics has an estimated $75 million to $150 million in liability claims, but he said he couldn’t answer many of their other questions.

Tasha Schwikert, who earned bronze at the 2000 Summer Olympics, said she was “incredibly frustrated” with his lack of answers, calling the meeting “one big I-don’t-know.”