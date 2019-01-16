The Latest: Michigan State trustees plan vote to oust Engler

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the criticism of Michigan State’s president from the Larry Nassar fallout (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A member of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees says the school’s interim President John Engler will resign amid enduring public backlash over his comments about the sexual assault victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Joel Ferguson told The Associated Press that board members expect to receive a letter Wednesday providing details of Engler’s resignation, including its effective date. He added: “Yes, John is going to resign.”

Engler has resisted previous calls to step down. He took over on an interim basis in February after the previous president resigned amid fallout from the Nassar scandal.

Nassar molested hundreds of girls and women while employed at Michigan State and is now in prison.

In an editorial board meeting last week with The Detroit News, Engler said Nassar’s victims have been in the “spotlight” and are “still enjoying that moment.”

Trustees had scheduled a vote Thursday to oust Engler if he didn’t step down.