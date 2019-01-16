The Latest: Michigan State trustees plan vote to oust Engler

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the criticism of Michigan State’s president from the Larry Nassar fallout (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The chairwoman of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees says embattled interim school president John Engler “has a decision to make” in the wake of his latest comments about victims of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

Dianne Byrum told The Associated Press she had a “frank” conversation with Engler Wednesday. She stopped short of confirming that she asked him to resign, but said the board is poised to appoint a new interim president at a Thursday meeting. She said she had not yet heard back from Engler.

Engler told The Detroit News last week that women sexually assaulted by the now-imprisoned Nassar have been in the “spotlight” and are “still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition.”

Byrum said Engler continues to “open wounds for survivors” and hamper the university’s efforts to regain trust and credibility.