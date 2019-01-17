The Latest: Michigan State says Engler needs to resign now

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of interim Michigan State University President John Engler (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Michigan State University trustees garnered applause after voting to force the immediate resignation of the university’s interim president.

John Engler submitted his resignation letter Wednesday, saying he’d resign next week after making controversial comments about some victims of former sports doctor and convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

The Board of Trustees voted Thursday to make the resignation immediate. Trustee Kelly Tebay says “a wrong has been righted today. I’m sorry it took so long.”

The former Michigan governor was brought in to help the university following the Nassar scandal. Engler had resisted past calls to step down. But the final straw came last week when he said Nassar’s victims had been in the “spotlight” and were at times “still enjoying … the awards and recognition.”

Hundreds of women and girls have accused Nassar of molesting them when they sought treatment during his time working for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. The victims included Olympic gymnasts.