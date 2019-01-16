The Latest: Michigan State trustees plan vote to oust Engler

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of Michigan State University’s interim president (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Michigan State University’s interim president says he’s stepping down in a week in response to a request from the school’s governing board.

John Engler sent an 11-page letter Wednesday to Dianne Byrum, chairwoman of Michigan State’s Board of Trustees. It makes no mention of recent criticism of his remarks about victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Instead, he lists what he considers to be his accomplishments in his one year of service and says the university is a “dramatically better, stronger institution.”

Engler says he’s in Texas attending a service for his late father-in-law. He says his resignation is effective on Jan. 23.

The former Michigan governor was hired as interim president a year ago as Michigan State was dealing with sexual assaults committed by Nassar, who worked on campus.