The Latest: Michigan State leader touts post-Nassar reforms

LANSING, Mich. (AP) The Latest on Michigan State University’s interim president public apology (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Michigan State University’s interim president says the campus has been rid of the likelihood of another Larry Nassar emerging.

In an interview with The Associated Press, John Engler says he is confident that policy changes have ensured the conditions that failed to stop Nassar from sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women while employed as a doctor there have been addressed.

He touts updates to informed consent during medical exams and an increase in Title IX reports. Earlier Thursday, he released a statement apologizing for suggesting that one of Nassar’s victims probably received a ”kickback” from her attorney.

His critics are not convinced and maintain that he must step down.

The public statement comes a day before the Friday Board of Trustees meeting. Two of his trustees have recently turned on him. One of the two, Dianne Byrum, says she’s glad he apologized and hopes he learned from it.

4 p.m.

Michigan State University’s interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a ”kickback” from her plaintiff’s lawyer.

John Engler issued a written statement Thursday, more than a week after media outlets reported on his email exchange with another university official. He says: ”It was a big mistake. I was wrong. I apologize.”

Nassar is currently serving a decades-long prison sentence for molesting patients and possessing child pornography.

His critics remain convinced he cannot lead the university forward and demand his resignation. Several Nassar survivors will attend the Friday Board of Trustees meeting and speak during public comment.