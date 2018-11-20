The Latest: Ex-MSU president is 5th charged in Nassar probes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the Michigan attorney general’s investigation of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon is the fifth person other than Larry Nassar to be charged during investigations of his sexual abuse of women and girls.

The 71-year-old Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police in Michigan about a 2014 campus probe of a complaint filed against Nassar by a patient. Her attorney Lee Silver calls the charges “completely baseless” and says there is not a “shred of evidence” to support them.

Simon stepped down under pressure in January but remains on faculty. The school says she is taking an unpaid leave of absence.

She is the third current or former campus official other than Nassar charged by the Michigan attorney general. Two former USA Gymnastics officials are facing charges in Texas.