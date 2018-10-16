Longtime Nebraska women’s gymnastics coach suddenly retires

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Longtime Nebraska women’s gymnastics coach Dan Kendig decided to retire Tuesday after he and athletic director Bill Moos met to discuss possible NCAA compliance issues in the program.

Moos said the decision was not tied to any issue involving student-athlete welfare. Kendig didn’t return phone or text messages.

Kendig coached the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons and led them to 14 conference titles and 12 NCAA Super Six Finals.

“We had a discussion of some concerns in the compliance area and upon the end of the discussion he said he would choose to retire at this point rather than get into the season a little bit, because it’s just getting started,” Moos said. “Certainly, we honored his decision. It’s an ongoing matter.”

Moos declined to comment on specifics of possible rules violations or the degree of seriousness.

“The NCAA will establish that,” he said. “I felt it was a large enough issue that we needed to have a conversation, and our investigation was all internal.”

Assistant coach Heather Brink will be interim head coach this season, which starts in January.

Kendig said in a statement that he has cherished every moment of his time at Nebraska.

“My greatest memories will be the opportunity to work with so many talented and high-achieving young women who have excelled in the gym, in the classroom and in the community,” he said. “I am proud of what we accomplished and have been blessed with great assistant coaches and student-athletes through the years. I want to thank the great people of Nebraska for the wonderful memories.”