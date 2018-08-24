Ex-Michigan State coach latest charged amid Nassar fallout

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s former head gymnastics coach is the latest person to be charged in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to an investigator in June, when she denied that witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by Nassar. She was charged Thursday.

Numerous other people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of their jobs amid the investigations into the once-renowned gymnastics doctor. He was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Here’s a look at some of the individuals or organizations that have been charged, ousted, opted to quit, taken leaves or had ties cut: