Ex-Michigan State coach latest charged amid Nassar fallout

<p> FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts, appears in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. Numerous people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of jobs in the wake of the scandal involving once-renowned gymnastics doctor, Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for molesting athletes and for child pornography crimes. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File) </p>

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s former head gymnastics coach is the latest person to be charged in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to an investigator in June, when she denied that witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by Nassar. She was charged Thursday.

Numerous other people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of their jobs amid the investigations into the once-renowned gymnastics doctor. He was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Here’s a look at some of the individuals or organizations that have been charged, ousted, opted to quit, taken leaves or had ties cut: