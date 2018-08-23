A look at the fallout from sports doctor scandal

Numerous people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of their jobs in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal involving once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of woman and girls said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. The school has already settled lawsuits totaling $500 million.

Here’s a look at some of the individuals or organizations that have been charged, ousted, opted to quit, taken leaves or had ties cut: