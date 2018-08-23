A look at the fallout from sports doctor scandal

<p> FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts, appears in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. Numerous people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of jobs in the wake of the scandal involving once-renowned gymnastics doctor, Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for molesting athletes and for child pornography crimes. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File) </p>

Numerous people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of their jobs in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal involving once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of woman and girls said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. The school has already settled lawsuits totaling $500 million.

Here’s a look at some of the individuals or organizations that have been charged, ousted, opted to quit, taken leaves or had ties cut: