- And this really the only birdie he's had to make today. O'Connell walks that in. Great putt there for the 30-year-old.

Boner who went 15 and 18 to turn at three down. This at the 22nd, only had two putts to win that hole.

This Kevin O'Connell. Beautiful approach there, and he would win that with a birdie.

- That was a good stroke. Yeah, he stayed very still over that. Nice aggressive stroke there.

Clipped it nice. Oh, that's the best iron shot we've see him in a while for Boner.

Beautiful shot using that ridge from behind the green, and boy, if he can make that putt and steal one away here.

Good stroke. Bingo. Needed it, and he got it. Huge birdie there for Brett Boner.

Oh. That a way, Brett. Best putt of the day followed by his best swing of the day.

Since [INAUDIBLE] every shot from this distance, looks like he hit it or was going to hit it right on line. There it is again, seven or eight feet.