The United States Golf Association announced on Monday that the 120th U.S. Open will be postponed to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the same day, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews – The R&A – announced that the British Open will be canceled for 2020.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel The Open for the first time since WWII. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do.

The U.S. Open represents the third of the four annual major golf championships, and was originally scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot Gold Club in Mamaroneck, New York. The location will remain the same, but the tournament will now take place in the fall.

In a press release, USGA CEO Mike Davis thanked Winged Foot for its flexibility and other major tournaments for their cooperation:

“We are hopeful that postponing the championship will offer us the opportunity to mitigate health and safety issues while still providing us with the best opportunity to conduct the U.S. Open this year…We are incredibly thankful to the membership and staff at Winged Foot for their flexibility and support. We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration among the professional tours and other majors in working through a complicated schedule.”

Just days ago, on April 3, the USGA announced that the 75th U.S. Women’s Open would be postponed to Dec. 10-13. It will be held at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

The USGA also announced that the 41st Senior U.S. Open – scheduled for June 25-28 at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island – and the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open – scheduled for July 9-12 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut – are canceled for 2020.

The 41st U.S. Senior Open will now take place July 8-11, 2021, at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska. The 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open has yet to be rescheduled.

With the postponement of the U.S. Open and cancelation of the British Open, all of the four major golf tournaments have officially been postponed or canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The 84th Master’s Tournament was scheduled to take place April 9-12 at Augusta National Gold Club. It will now be held November 12-15.

The 102nd PGA Championship was scheduled to take place May 11-17 at TPC Harding Park. It will now be held August 3-9.

The 12oth U.S. Open was scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club. It will now be held Sept. 17-20.

The 149th British Open was scheduled to take place July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club. It was canceled on Monday.

