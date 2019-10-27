Tiger Woods on verge of record-tying 82nd PGA Tour victory

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Tiger Woods was on the brink of tying Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

Woods had a three-stroke lead over local favorite Hideki Matsuyama after 11 holes when the fourth round of the Zozo Championship was suspended because of darkness. Play was set to resume Monday morning at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory, Woods had three birdies against a lone bogey in the fourth round Sunday after shooting a 4-under 66 in the morning in the rain-delayed third round. He had an 18-under 194 total.

Woods is making his first start of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint. He opened the first PGA Tour event in Japan with matching 64s, with a day off in between because of rain.

Matsuyama made things interesting when he finished with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12.