The Latest: Woods tees off hoping to make the Open cut

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Tiger Woods is out on the course, facing an uphill climb to make the cut in the British Open.

The three-time Open champion hit a hybrid off the first tee into the left rough, beginning a round that will determine whether he plays on the weekend.

Woods struggled in his first round Thursday, making only one birdie while shooting a 7-over 78 that left him ahead of only seven other players in the field. When he teed off he was 13 strokes behind leader J.B. Holmes.

Holmes also had an early tee time and was 1-under through three holes.

Second round play began under cloudy skies with predictions of rain showers in the afternoon. The pattern is similar to that in the first round, where players played in a combination of rain, bits of sunshine and wind.