The Latest: Woods, Mickelson both miss cut in major

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

7 p.m.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have played in the same major 77 times as professionals.

This is the first time both missed the cut.

The 49-year-old Mickelson, who opened with a 76, made double bogey on the par-5 second hole and never quite recovered. He shot 74 on Friday and missed the cut in the British Open for the second time in three years.

The 43-year-old Woods started out with a 78 and his hopes of staying the weekend were done when he failed to make a birdie over the final seven holes in his round of 70.

Woods now has missed the cut in 10 majors as a pro. Mickelson missed for the 14th time as a pro.

They just had never done it at the same one.