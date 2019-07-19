The Latest: Woods, Mickelson both miss cut in major

<p> Brooks Koepka of the United States acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 9th green during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) </p>

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

7 p.m.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have played in the same major 77 times as professionals.

This is the first time both missed the cut.

The 49-year-old Mickelson, who opened with a 76, made double bogey on the par-5 second hole and never quite recovered. He shot 74 on Friday and missed the cut in the British Open for the second time in three years.

The 43-year-old Woods started out with a 78 and his hopes of staying the weekend were done when he failed to make a birdie over the final seven holes in his round of 70.

Woods now has missed the cut in 10 majors as a pro. Mickelson missed for the 14th time as a pro.

They just had never done it at the same one.