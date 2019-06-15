The Latest: Woodland takes lead into final round of US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

Gary Woodland will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Open.

Woodland narrowly missed a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to finish the third round at Pebble Beach with a score of 2-under 69 to get to 11 under for the tournament. Justin Rose made his birdie putt at 18 to get to 3 under for the day and 10 under for the tournament.

Woodland took the lead in the tournament by shooting a 65 in the second round to tie the record for the lowest score for a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and didn’t wilt a bit in the third round as he seeks his first major championship.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is in third place four shots back at 7 under along with Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen. The 2011 champion Rory McIlroy is alone in sixth place at 6 under after shooting a 70.