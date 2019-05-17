The Latest: McIlroy needs rally and stumbles at start
AP
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Friday (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, seeking the career Grand Slam, made a big move in the second round of the PGA Championship with a 4-under 66 on Bethpage Black.
Coupled with Spieth’s opening 69, he stood at 5 under for the tournament, two strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka. The defending champion tees off in the afternoon session.
Spieth, who owns a Masters, U.S. Open and British Open title, began on the back nine and shot even-par 35. He got things going with a birdie on No. 1, then also birdied the 4th, 7th and 8th holes.
Playing partner Dustin Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player, shot 67 and finished at 4 under, tied with Daniel Berger.