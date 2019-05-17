The Latest: McIlroy needs rally and stumbles at start

<p> Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, follows his shot off the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) </p>

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Friday (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, seeking the career Grand Slam, made a big move in the second round of the PGA Championship with a 4-under 66 on Bethpage Black.

Coupled with Spieth’s opening 69, he stood at 5 under for the tournament, two strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka. The defending champion tees off in the afternoon session.

Spieth, who owns a Masters, U.S. Open and British Open title, began on the back nine and shot even-par 35. He got things going with a birdie on No. 1, then also birdied the 4th, 7th and 8th holes.

Playing partner Dustin Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player, shot 67 and finished at 4 under, tied with Daniel Berger.