The Latest: Spieth scoring binge puts him on Open board

<p> Brooks Koepka of the United States acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 9th green during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) </p>

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Jordan Spieth announced his presence on the British Open leaderboard with a front nine run where he played four holes in a combined 5 under.

Spieth briefly moved into a tie for the lead after going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie beginning at the fifth hole. He would bogey the ninth to finish the front nine in 4-under 32, making him 5 under for the tournament.

The 2017 Open champion was three shots behind J.B. Holmes, who had another strong start to his day. The first day leader was 3 under for the day through six holes and 8 under for the tournament, two shots ahead of Tyrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

Tiger Woods birdied his first hole from the rough, and was 1 under through four holes as he tried to make the cut after an opening 78.