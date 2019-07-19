The Latest: Spieth scoring binge puts him on Open board

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Jordan Spieth announced his presence on the British Open leaderboard with a front nine run where he played four holes in a combined 5 under.

Spieth briefly moved into a tie for the lead after going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie beginning at the fifth hole. He would bogey the ninth to finish the front nine in 4-under 32, making him 5 under for the tournament.

The 2017 Open champion was three shots behind J.B. Holmes, who had another strong start to his day. The first day leader was 3 under for the day through six holes and 8 under for the tournament, two shots ahead of Tyrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

Tiger Woods birdied his first hole from the rough, and was 1 under through four holes as he tried to make the cut after an opening 78.