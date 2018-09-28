The Latest: Europe jumps out to quick lead at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A spectator was hospitalized after being hit on the head by a golf ball following an errant drive by Brooks Koepka on the opening day at the Ryder Cup.

The incident took place at the sixth hole at Le Golf National, during the morning fourballs. The spectator was assessed by the medical team at the course and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The European Tour says she wasn’t seriously injured.