The Latest: Fleetwood looking for a better Saturday at PGA

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf’s final major of the year (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Justin Rose says the back pain that forced him to withdraw from last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational shouldn’t pose a problem for him at the PGA Championship.

The world’s third-ranked player decided to skip playing any practice rounds at Bellerive, but he has hit on the driving range and said everything feels good. He also walked the course a couple times, and he thinks that will be enough to formulate a game plan for Thursday’s opening round.

“It’s been a slightly different preparation for me this week because of it,” Rose said, “but I think it’s all been about trying to get to Thursday and be ready for Thursday.”