The Latest: Rose birdies last 3 holes to lead Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Justin Rose is the leader after the first round of the U.S. Open, with birdies on the last three holes to tie the Open scoring record at Pebble Beach with a 6-under 65.

The 2011 Open champion has a one-shot lead over four players, including early starter Rickie Fowler.

Rose tied the 2000 mark set by Tiger Woods, one of his playing partners Thursday. Woods scrambled to a 70 and was five shots back. The other member of the threesome, Jordan Spieth, shot a 72.

Rose made seven birdies against a lone bogey on the eighth hole. He finished off his round with a 12-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th.

Woods sandwiched three birdies against a double bogey on No. 5, then parred every hole on the back nine.