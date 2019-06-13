The Latest: Rose birdies last 3 holes to lead Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (all times local):
7:10 p.m.
Justin Rose is the leader after the first round of the U.S. Open, with birdies on the last three holes to tie the Open scoring record at Pebble Beach with a 6-under 65.
The 2011 Open champion has a one-shot lead over four players, including early starter Rickie Fowler.
Rose tied the 2000 mark set by Tiger Woods, one of his playing partners Thursday. Woods scrambled to a 70 and was five shots back. The other member of the threesome, Jordan Spieth, shot a 72.
Rose made seven birdies against a lone bogey on the eighth hole. He finished off his round with a 12-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th.
Woods sandwiched three birdies against a double bogey on No. 5, then parred every hole on the back nine.
- Aaron Wise
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brooks Koepka
- CHMP
- golf
- Jason Day
- Jon Rahm
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Rose
- Louis Oosthuizen
- PGA
- Phil Mickelson
- Rickie Fowler
- Rory McIlroy
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scott Piercy
- Tiger Woods
- Xander Schauffele
-