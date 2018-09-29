The Latest: Fourballs matches underway on Day 2 at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Patrick Reed is getting fired up after a quiet start to the Ryder Cup.

After holing a 5-foot birdie putt to halve a hole at No. 9, the man nicknamed “Captain America” made a shush gesture to the crowd, cupped his ear, then wafted his hand in the direction of spectators as he walked off the green with playing partner Tiger Woods.

It was only his first birdie of the day, though, and Reed and Woods were still 1-down to Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood heading to the back nine.

Reed arrived in France with six wins and just one loss in nine matches at the Ryder Cup. Reed and Woods lost 3 and 1 to Molinari and Fleetwood in the fourballs on Friday, and sat out the foursomes.