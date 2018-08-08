The Latest: Fleetwood looking for a better Saturday at PGA

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf’s final major of the year (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Kerry Haig of the PGA of America took what some considered a subtle shot at the USGA when he said Tuesday his goal in setting up courses for the PGA Championship is to let the players be the stars.

The USGA is often criticized for its U.S. Open setups, whether that’s because of long, thick rough or penal green speeds that are designed to produce a specific winning score.

Some years, the setup itself becomes the tournament’s dominant story.

Yet rarely do the same critiques accompany the PGA, and Haig said that’s because “my hope and I think the plan is that the players are the story. It is their major championship.”

“I don’t like to be up here. I don’t want to talk,” the PGA’s chief championship officer said from a podium. “We are not the show, and that is our aim for every championship.”