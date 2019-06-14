The Latest: Patrick Reed advances to weekend without wedge

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Patrick Reed survived to play the weekend at the U.S. Open, but his wedge didn’t.

The former Masters champion broke the wedge in half over his knee after flubbing a chip on the 18th green, then had to get up-and-down to make the cut at Pebble Beach.

Reed was even par for the tournament heading into the last hole. After hitting his third shot into the deep rough over the green, he chipped the ball back into the rough to the side of the green.

Reed barely advanced the chip a foot or so, and angrily broke it over his knee. He took another wedge, chipped 2 feet past the hole and made the putt for a double-bogey 7.

Reed made the short putt to make the cut on the number.