The Latest: All 12 matches out in Ryder Cup singles

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Alex Noren has closed out Europe’s dominating win in the Ryder Cup with a brilliant putt.

The Swedish golfer rolled in a 40-foot birdie at the final hole Sunday to secure a 1-up victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

That made the final score: Europe 17½, United States 10½.

Noren was finally able to celebrate with his teammates, who charged onto the green to embrace him. Europe had already gone into party mode after clinching its victory an hour earlier, but the matches still on the course were played to the end.

Noren made it all worthwhile with his long putt, a fitting capper to Europe’s joyous day at Le Golf National. It was the home team’s third-highest margin of victory, surpassed only by 9-point wins in 2004 and 2006.