The Latest: McDowell makes 4 straight birdies at US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Graeme McDowell is making a run at another U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach.

McDowell bounced back from two early bogeys in the second round by posting four straight birdies starting at the fourth hole to get to 4 under in the second round. McDowell stands three strokes back of leader Justin Rose.

McDowell won the Open the last time it was played here in 2010 and is looking to become the first player to win two U.S. Opens at the same course since Jack Nicklaus won at Baltusrol in 1967 and 1980.

Louis Oosthuizen is 1 under through six holes to get to minus 6 for the tournament and is one shot off the lead.