The Latest: Short history of Koepka, Spieth in majors

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Saturday (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Shane Lowry has moved out of the cellar at the PGA Championship with a 68 in the third round.

The 2016 U.S. Open runner-up was one of the first players to tee off on Saturday morning, just making the 36-hole cut at 4-over par. He is still 14 strokes behind runaway leader Brooks Koepka, but Lowry went 2 under and is in the clubhouse at 2 over for the tournament.

Adam Long and Rory McIlroy were also 2 under on the day and still out on the course for the third round. McIlroy had an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole.