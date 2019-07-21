The Latest: Lowry leads by 5 at the turn at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

4 p.m.

British Open leader Shane Lowry has increased his lead to five strokes at the turn in the final round.

Lowry started the day with a four-stroke lead over playing partner Tommy Fleetwood but dropped a shot on the first hole of the day. He rebounded with birdies on Nos. 4, 5 and 7 before bogeys on 8 and 9 put him back at 16 under overall after nine holes.

Fleetwood, who briefly closed the deficit to three strokes early in the round, is at 11 under overall and 1 over on the day with nine holes to go.