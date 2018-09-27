The Latest: Olesen enjoying the single life at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

The opening session of the Ryder Cup will be missing some of Europe’s biggest names.

“Lefty” is sitting it out, too. This will be the first time since Phil Mickelson’s first appearance in 1995 that he won’t be on the course at the beginning of Day 1. At 48, he is the oldest member of the American team.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk also left out Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson for the Friday morning fourball matches.

Furyk’s European counterpart, Thomas Bjorn, decided not to play Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson in the first session.

Garcia has the most points of any player on the European team (22 1/2), but the 2017 Masters champion has missed the cut in all four majors this year.

Poulter has piled up 13 points from 18 matches, most notably sparking the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012 with birdies on the final five holes of a fourball match alongside Rory McIlroy. Stenson is a major winner with a Ryder Cup mark of 5-4-2 in three previous appearances.

Also sitting out Friday morning: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and Alex Noren of Europe.