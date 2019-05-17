The Latest: McIlroy needs rally and stumbles at start

<p> Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, follows his shot off the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) </p>

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Friday (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Brooks Koepka has made his first bogey of the PGA Championship.

The defending champion and first-round leader landed in the fairway bunker off the 10th tee, then hit his second shot into the rough in front of a sand trap protecting the green. He pitched past the hole and then left his par putt about 9 inches short.

Koepka had seven birdies and no bogeys in the first round en route to a course-record 63 at Bethpage Black. He was the only player in the field to post a bogey-free round on Thursday.

Koepka was still at 9 under through 10 holes, with a four-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.