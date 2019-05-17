The Latest: McIlroy needs rally and stumbles at start

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Friday (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Brooks Koepka has made his first bogey of the PGA Championship.

The defending champion and first-round leader landed in the fairway bunker off the 10th tee, then hit his second shot into the rough in front of a sand trap protecting the green. He pitched past the hole and then left his par putt about 9 inches short.

Koepka had seven birdies and no bogeys in the first round en route to a course-record 63 at Bethpage Black. He was the only player in the field to post a bogey-free round on Thursday.

Koepka was still at 9 under through 10 holes, with a four-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.