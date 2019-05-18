The Latest: Short history of Koepka, Spieth in majors

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Saturday (all times local):

5 p.m.

Brooks Koepka maintained his seven-stroke lead midway through the third round of the PGA Championship.

The defending champion shot a 1-under 34, with birdies on Nos. 2 and 5. He missed a 30-inch putt on the ninth hole for only his third bogey of the tournament; he had two on Friday.

Regardless, at 13-under par he was comfortably ahead of Dustin Johnson, who was 2 under for the day and tied with Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand at 6 under.

Jordan Spieth, in the final pairing with Koepka, struggled to a 38, including a double bogey on the 9th, and was at 2 under.