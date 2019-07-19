The Latest: Holmes shows no signs of slowing down at Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

J.B. Holmes is showing no signs of slowing down at the British Open.

Holmes, the first round leader after an opening 66, added a 3-under 68 to take the clubhouse lead at Royal Portrush.

On a day when conditions were favorable for early starters, Holmes was at 8 under, tied with Shane Lowry, who was still on the front nine. Also making a move was Lee Westwood, who was a shot back playing the final hole.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, still had an outside chance to make the cut. He was 3 under for the day playing the back nine. Rory McIlroy, the local favorite who opened with a 79, had yet to tee off for his second round.

After a first day of rain and blustery conditions, the sky was overcast but the wind was generally light.