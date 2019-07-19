The Latest: Holmes shows no signs of slowing down at Open

<p> Brooks Koepka of the United States acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 9th green during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) </p>

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

J.B. Holmes is showing no signs of slowing down at the British Open.

Holmes, the first round leader after an opening 66, added a 3-under 68 to take the clubhouse lead at Royal Portrush.

On a day when conditions were favorable for early starters, Holmes was at 8 under, tied with Shane Lowry, who was still on the front nine. Also making a move was Lee Westwood, who was a shot back playing the final hole.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, still had an outside chance to make the cut. He was 3 under for the day playing the back nine. Rory McIlroy, the local favorite who opened with a 79, had yet to tee off for his second round.

After a first day of rain and blustery conditions, the sky was overcast but the wind was generally light.