The Latest: Fleetwood looking for a better Saturday at PGA

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf’s final major of the year (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Tommy Fleetwood keeps showing up at the biggest events. Now he just has to figure out how to get through Saturday.

Last week at Firestone was the latest example of Fleetwood digging a hole in the third round. He was tied for the 36-hole lead and shot 74. Two weeks earlier, he was one shot off the lead until a 71 on a good day for scoring at Carnoustie. Fleetwood tied the U.S. Open record this year with a 63 in the final round, but that wasn’t enough to undo the damage of a 78 on Saturday.

Fleetwood hopes it’s just a coincidence, that the third round is when the putts stop falling. He also says his ordinary third rounds tend to follow hot rounds on Friday, like his 63 at Firestone.

The Englishman says it’s nothing he worries about, but he has taken notice.

“And hopefully, it doesn’t last for too long,” he said.