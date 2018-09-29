The Latest: Fourballs matches underway on Day 2 at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

The Americans have given themselves a glimmer of hope at the Ryder Cup, picking up the final two points of Saturday foursomes.

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson defeated Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren 3 and 2, while Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas bounced back from an early deficit to take a 4-and-3 victory over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

The U.S. still faces a daunting 10-6 deficit heading into Sunday singles, and the task ahead looks even more difficult playing at Le Golf National outside Paris. The Americans haven’t won in Europe since 1993.

There have been two memorable comebacks from a 10-6 deficit. The Americans did it at Brookline in 1999, while Europe pulled off the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.