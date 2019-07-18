The Latest: Emotional start, frustration finish for McDowell

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on first round of The British Open (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Graeme McDowell had to wipe a tear from his eye when he teed off in his hometown at the British Open.

That gave way to frustration at the end of his round.

McDowell, born and raised in Portrush and a member at adjacent Rathmore Golf Club, was one shot out of the early lead when he three-putted for bogey on the 15th and dropped another shot on the 17th. Then, he sent his drive well to the right on the 18th hole into grass so thick that he never found the golf ball in the three minutes allowed for the search.

He went back to the tee for his third shot and missed a 7-foot putt to take triple bogey.

On the leaderboard for so much of his round, he signed for a 73.