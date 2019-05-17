The Latest: McIlroy needs rally and stumbles at start

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Friday (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Dustin Johnson took a wild ride on Bethpage Black’s back 9 as he moved up the leaderboard.

Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, began the day at 1 under par and promptly bogeyed the 10th hole; he opened his first round with a bogey, too.

But then he got rolling, with birdies at the 11th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th. Suddenly, he was at 5 under for the tournament, two shots behind leader Brooks Koepka, who tees off in the afternoon.

A drive into the rough and an approach wide of the green led to a bogey on 18, however. Johnson, whose only major victory was in the 2016 U.S. Open, had only two pars on his first nine holes.