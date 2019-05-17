The Latest: McIlroy needs rally and stumbles at start

<p> Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, follows his shot off the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) </p>

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Friday (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Dustin Johnson took a wild ride on Bethpage Black’s back 9 as he moved up the leaderboard.

Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, began the day at 1 under par and promptly bogeyed the 10th hole; he opened his first round with a bogey, too.

But then he got rolling, with birdies at the 11th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th. Suddenly, he was at 5 under for the tournament, two shots behind leader Brooks Koepka, who tees off in the afternoon.

A drive into the rough and an approach wide of the green led to a bogey on 18, however. Johnson, whose only major victory was in the 2016 U.S. Open, had only two pars on his first nine holes.