The Latest: McIlroy needs rally and stumbles at start

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Friday (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

One day after besting Bethpage Black, Danny Lee saw the beast the course can be.

The New Zealander was alone in second place, one stroke behind defending champion Brooks Koepka, after a 64 on Thursday. He finished that round with a pair of birdies.

This time, Lee went 10 strokes higher, including consecutive double bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16. He had had four bogeys and four birdies on his card, and shot 41 on the back nine. Lee stood at 2 under par halfway through the tournament.