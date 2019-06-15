The Latest: A flurry of big shots at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A flurry of big shots has injected some life into Pebble Beach at the U.S. Open, even if nothing has changed atop the leaderboard.

Gary Woodland had a three-shot lead and was in trouble on the par-3 12th when his tee shot came up short into clumpy grass, and he shanked his chip across the green. Justin Rose was just inside 10 feet for birdie, and it looked like a certain two-shot swing, maybe more.

Woodland holed his chip for par. Rose made his putt for birdie, and the lead was two.

Three holes ahead of them, two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka blasted a chip out of high grass over the 15th green, and then he knocked his par putt 35 feet across the green and into the cup for an unlikely par. Koepka was four behind.

If that wasn’t enough, Graeme McDowell made eagle on the 18th hole. He was still well off the pace, but moved into a tie for eighth.