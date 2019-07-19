The Latest: A bogey-bogey finish and early exit for Woods

<p> Brooks Koepka of the United States acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 9th green during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) </p>

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Tiger Woods is headed home early from the British Open.

Woods began the back nine at Royal Portrush with two birdies and had a chance to post a good score at 3 under through 11 holes. But that was his last birdie, and he closed with two straight bogeys for 1-under 70.

He was at 6 over, virtually certain to miss the cut for the second time this year in a major in a season that began with him winning the Masters for the fifth time.

Woods was slowed by the par 5s, which he played in 1 over for the round and 2 over for the week.